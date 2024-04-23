Trust Co of Kansas Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 2.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,611,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $540.59. 198,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,150. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $545.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.03 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

