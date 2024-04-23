Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,420 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. CWM LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 12.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $237,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $285,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 12.6% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,629,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,865. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

