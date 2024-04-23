Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,695,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE BCC traded up $5.45 on Tuesday, reaching $138.47. The stock had a trading volume of 231,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,902. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $64.39 and a 1 year high of $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

