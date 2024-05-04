Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 669.72%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 324,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,722. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $75,191.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,898.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,139 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

