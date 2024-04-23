Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for approximately 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gartner by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 57,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Gartner by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Gartner by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IT traded up $8.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $451.87. 132,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,463. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $464.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.38.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.60.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

