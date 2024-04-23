Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.5% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,141 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after buying an additional 1,772,887 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,584,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,971,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9,100.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 722,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,133,000 after buying an additional 714,494 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.33. 2,815,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

