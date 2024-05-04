Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,121. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $610,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 43,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $1,557,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

