B. Riley Boosts Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $31.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 168.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XPOF. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

NYSE:XPOF traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,019. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $547.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,529.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848. Insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

