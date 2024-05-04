Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.
Zymeworks Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of ZYME stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 655,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,403. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.16. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.14.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a negative net margin of 156.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
