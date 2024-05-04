National Bankshares Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$84.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$92.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.48.

TD stock traded down C$4.64 during trading on Friday, reaching C$74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,821,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,145. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$74.03 and a 1 year high of C$87.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$132.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$80.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.43.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8683417 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile



The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

