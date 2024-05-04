TD Securities Lowers Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$140.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$132.75.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIH

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TIH traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$122.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,623. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$100.81 and a 1-year high of C$135.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of C$10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 21.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 6.3025012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William John Harvey sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.90, for a total value of C$37,770.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Director William John Harvey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.90, for a total transaction of C$37,770.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total value of C$384,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,700 shares of company stock worth $2,727,180 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.