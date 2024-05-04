Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

WJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Wajax Stock Performance

TSE:WJX traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 124,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,501. The stock has a market capitalization of C$608.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.88. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$21.63 and a 52 week high of C$34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$542.60 million for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 17.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Wajax will post 3.9178404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

