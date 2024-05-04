Wells Fargo & Company Raises WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $51.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WRK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

WRK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.16. 2,937,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,784. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in WestRock by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,301,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,176,000 after acquiring an additional 970,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,063,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,264,000 after buying an additional 2,294,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,561 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

