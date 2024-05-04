Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $226.20 million and approximately $14.01 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002238 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

