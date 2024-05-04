BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah Sells 204 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 204 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $18,845.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,479.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dennis Jay Hannah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BancFirst alerts:

On Wednesday, April 24th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $27,618.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $354,640.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $353,800.00.

BancFirst Price Performance

NASDAQ BANF traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $91.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,621. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 28.10%.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on BancFirst

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,818,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in BancFirst by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BancFirst by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.