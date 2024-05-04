IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $136.86

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $136.86, but opened at $150.17. IES shares last traded at $171.15, with a volume of 100,620 shares changing hands.

IES Stock Up 17.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 23,110 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $2,070,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,011,653.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IES news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,067.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,994 shares of company stock worth $9,862,986. Insiders own 59.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of IES by 1,078.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

