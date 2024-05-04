IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $136.86

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $136.86, but opened at $150.17. IES shares last traded at $171.15, with a volume of 100,620 shares changing hands.
IES Stock Up 17.9 %
The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of IES by 1,078.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IES
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.