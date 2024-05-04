Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $1.21

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.17. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 938,263 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.11.

Oatly Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $731.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Oatly Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,805 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 107.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 88,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45,775 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 56.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,257,812 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

