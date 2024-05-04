Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells $20,349.86 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $20,349.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,501.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 443,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $613.30 million, a PE ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.35 million. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 91.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 810,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $8,930,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 29,649.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 330,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 329,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 183,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 173,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NUS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.