Marinus Verwijs Sells 1,981 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Marinus Verwijs sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $41,640.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marinus Verwijs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Marinus Verwijs sold 5,300 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $138,224.00.

AVTE traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. 99,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,411. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $583.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.40. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVTE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

