Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61-1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Atmus Filtration Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.350 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of ATMU traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,951,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,399. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

ATMU has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

