Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Timothy C. Harrison Purchases 1,290 Shares

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) Director Timothy C. Harrison purchased 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $11,468.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,692.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NFBK traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 271,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,175. The firm has a market cap of $400.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.71. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 45.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

