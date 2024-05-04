aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million.

LIFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. 258,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,541. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $109.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

