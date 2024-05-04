Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. 605,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

