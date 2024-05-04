TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Purchases $25,980.00 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. 220,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,264. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,867,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,106,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after acquiring an additional 129,477 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,095,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,638,000 after purchasing an additional 167,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,667,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

