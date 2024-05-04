Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 2,370,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDS

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.