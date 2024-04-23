Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $12.51 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 40,024 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $12,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in BorgWarner by 7.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 14.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 161,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,874. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

