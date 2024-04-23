Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,569 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 266.2% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 30,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,295. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

