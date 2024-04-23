Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,034 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.97. The company had a trading volume of 105,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,562. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $135.33 and a one year high of $192.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

