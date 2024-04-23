Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after buying an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $236.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

