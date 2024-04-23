Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 272 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.