Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,577,163,000 after purchasing an additional 325,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after buying an additional 1,390,427 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,133,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,048,424,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,357,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,446,000 after buying an additional 241,347 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,625,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.73.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

