Duality Advisers LP Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 19.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 163.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 40.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $633.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $683.91 and its 200-day moving average is $595.92. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.42.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

