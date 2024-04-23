Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

