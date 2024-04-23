Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 85,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 47,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 318,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.