Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.