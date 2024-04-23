Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

