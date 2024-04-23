Telemus Capital LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,077,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 56.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 313,190 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 777,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 22.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,885,000 after acquiring an additional 114,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 10.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 59,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.80.

Pool Price Performance

POOL opened at $365.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

