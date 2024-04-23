RWA Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $220.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

