PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Craig Hallum

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.13. 8,571,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 60.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

