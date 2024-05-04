Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $46.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SUM

Summit Materials Stock Performance

SUM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.47. 1,489,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Summit Materials by 96.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 78,544 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 680,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,197,000 after buying an additional 56,432 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.