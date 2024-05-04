Swiss National Bank Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,906,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,231,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $5,705,241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $423,780,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $400,079,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,884,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $351,525,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,780. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FI. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

