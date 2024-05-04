Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 876,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $174,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,647,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,508. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 736,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,044,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 736,567 shares in the company, valued at $162,044,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,458 shares of company stock worth $33,785,640. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.