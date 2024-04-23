Jennison Associates LLC Sells 159,559 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159,559 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $120,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,834,000 after purchasing an additional 368,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after purchasing an additional 569,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,814,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,499,684,000 after purchasing an additional 62,254 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

