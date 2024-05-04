Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.68.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $6.32 on Friday, reaching $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,894,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,701. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

