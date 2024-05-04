Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Motorola Solutions worth $163,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.50.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $17.42 on Friday, hitting $353.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.91 and a 200-day moving average of $323.39. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $356.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

