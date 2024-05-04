Swiss National Bank Sells 47,900 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,284,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $290,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $248.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.11 and a 200-day moving average of $236.62. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

