Swiss National Bank Sells 14,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of CrowdStrike worth $180,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $6.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.21. 4,074,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,107. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

