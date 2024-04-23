Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $327.68 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.74 and its 200-day moving average is $313.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

