RWA Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.66% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOG stock opened at $105.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.95. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.41 and a one year high of $112.94. The firm has a market cap of $805.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

