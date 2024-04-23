RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after buying an additional 1,677,942 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,813,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,278,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,702,000 after purchasing an additional 726,183 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

